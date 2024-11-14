Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eastwood welcomes settlement for McGreanery family, but stresses it doesn’t bring them justice

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has welcomed what has been described as a ‘significant financial settlement’ for the family of William McGreanery who was killed by British Soldiers in Derry in September 1971.

The settlement follows a civil legal action taken by the McGreanery family, which led to a fresh inquest being ordered earlier this year.

Mr Eastwood says the family have been steadfast in their campaign for truth, justice and accountability for more than 50 years, and while the settlement vindicates their campaign, it does not deliver the justice they are entitled to.

*******************

Statement in full –

Colum Eastwood MP has welcomed what has been described as a ‘significant financial settlement’ for the family of William McGreanery who was killed by British Soldiers in Derry in September 1971.

The settlement follows a civil legal action taken by the McGreanery family as part of their campaign for truth and justice. In April this year, the Attorney General ordered a fresh inquest into William’s killing.

Colum Eastwood MP said:

“William McGreanery’s family has been steadfast in their campaign for truth, justice and accountability. For more than 50 years, all they have sought is information about what happened to William and justice for those who killed him. 

“Today’s settlement is undoubtedly good news for the family and vindicates their decades long campaign. Unfortunately, however, it does not deliver the justice they are entitled to and have fought so long to secure. 

“This case highlights the scale of injustice that the Tory Legacy Act threatened to inflict on families across our society. The McGreanery family, like so many others, deserves justice. I will continue to argue for legacy processes that are victim-centred and allow us to comprehensively and ethically heal the wounds of the past.”

 

