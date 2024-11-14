No non-compliances noted in four HIQA inspections in Donegal

HIQA has published assessment reports on four residential centres in Donegal for people with disabilities.
There were six residents at Fiona House in Letterkenny and Edencrest and Cloghan Flats, while there were four residents at Moville Residential Group Home and Radharc na Cé. The inspections, all of which were unannounced, took place over the summer.
No non-compliances were noted at any of the centres.
Full details of ll the centres below –
FIONA HOUSE
The full Fiona House can be accessed HERE
EDENCREST AND CLOGHAN FLATS
The full Edencrest and Cloghan Flate report can be accessed HERE
MOVILLE RESIDENTIAL GROUP HOME
The full Moville Residential Group Home report can be accesed HERE
RADHARC NA CÉ
The full Radharc na Cé report can be accessed HERE