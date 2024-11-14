Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No non-compliances noted in four HIQA inspections in Donegal

HIQA has published assessment reports on four residential centres in Donegal for people with disabilities.

There were six residents at Fiona House in Letterkenny and Edencrest and Cloghan Flats, while there were four residents at Moville Residential Group Home and Radharc na Cé. The inspections, all of which were unannounced, took place over the summer.

No non-compliances were noted at any of the centres.

Full details of ll the centres below –

FIONA HOUSE

The full Fiona House can be accessed HERE

 

EDENCREST AND CLOGHAN FLATS

 

The full Edencrest and Cloghan Flate report can be accessed HERE

 

MOVILLE RESIDENTIAL GROUP HOME

The full Moville Residential Group Home report can be accesed HERE

 

RADHARC NA CÉ

The full Radharc na Cé report can be accessed HERE

 

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Top Stories

No non-compliances noted in four HIQA inspections in Donegal

14 November 2024
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court on drug charges in Derry

14 November 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crossan urges those behind potential A5 challenge not to proceed

14 November 2024
NYCI 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

NYCI seeking a dedicated Ministry for Youth in the next government

14 November 2024
