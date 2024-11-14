No non-compliances noted in four HIQA inspections in Donegal

HIQA has published assessment reports on four residential centres in Donegal for people with disabilities.

There were six residents at Fiona House in Letterkenny and Edencrest and Cloghan Flats, while there were four residents at Moville Residential Group Home and Radharc na Cé. The inspections, all of which were unannounced, took place over the summer.

No non-compliances were noted at any of the centres.

Full details of ll the centres below –

FIONA HOUSE

The full Fiona House can be accessed HERE

EDENCREST AND CLOGHAN FLATS

The full Edencrest and Cloghan Flate report can be accessed HERE

MOVILLE RESIDENTIAL GROUP HOME

The full Moville Residential Group Home report can be accesed HERE

RADHARC NA CÉ

The full Radharc na Cé report can be accessed HERE