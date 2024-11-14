The Score – 14/11/24

This week on The Score, we look ahead to the National Cross Country Championships at Senior, U20 and underage level. There’s a host of Donegal athletes making their way to Enniskillen for the event on Sunday and Patsy McGonagle has been previewing the day’s events.

In our local soccer segment, we hear from the Bonagee United and Fanad United camps ahead of their Donegal League Premier Division clash this weekend – And, the ATU Donegal footballers have retained their CUFL Premier Division status, Manager Shane Byrne joins us on the programme.

We also catch up with Declan Kerr who is getting ready for the Donegal Sports Star Awards…