Local Government minister seeks more information regarding Letterbric GWS

Donegal County Council is being asked to review priority group water schemes, with a focus on improving the scheme in Letterbric which serves 50 local families.

The review has been ordered by Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’ Brien, who is seeking more information regarding options to minimise costs, and details about the history of the scheme and specific local challenges.

Earlier this month, 12 group water schemes in Donegal received substantial funding, but Letterbric wasn’t included.

Election Candidate Pat the Cope says that needed to be addressed, and hopes that will happen as quickly as possible……………

