Operation Nexus returns to Donegal today



Operation Nexus is making a return to Donegal this afternoon.

It will showcase a seized Volkswagen Golf 2.0 litre, 295 bhp, 4wd car, which was previously used in criminal activity.

This vehicle has been repurposed to educate young people about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety.

Gardaí will be present to discuss road safety issues with attendees and deliver a road safety talk.

The event will take place at the Foróige building, next to the Garda Station in Gweedore from 12pm-2pm.

All are welcome to attend and learn more about road safety.

