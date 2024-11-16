Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Operation Nexus returns to Donegal today


Operation Nexus is making a return to Donegal this afternoon.

It will showcase a seized Volkswagen Golf 2.0 litre, 295 bhp, 4wd car, which was previously used in criminal activity.

This vehicle has been repurposed to educate young people about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety.

Gardaí will be present to discuss road safety issues with attendees and deliver a road safety talk.

The event will take place at the Foróige building, next to the Garda Station in Gweedore from 12pm-2pm.

All are welcome to attend and learn more about road safety.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Copy_of_Copy_of_Copy_of_storage-52_480x480
News

Sinn Féin plans to extend paternity leave to 1 year

16 November 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Burst water mains to cause disruptions in North Donegal

16 November 2024
Candle
News

Man (20s) dies and another seriously injured in Cork collision

16 November 2024
Homeless
Top Stories, Audio, News

Depaul launch urgent Christmas homeless appeal

16 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Copy_of_Copy_of_Copy_of_storage-52_480x480
News

Sinn Féin plans to extend paternity leave to 1 year

16 November 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Burst water mains to cause disruptions in North Donegal

16 November 2024
Candle
News

Man (20s) dies and another seriously injured in Cork collision

16 November 2024
Homeless
Top Stories, Audio, News

Depaul launch urgent Christmas homeless appeal

16 November 2024
Nexus 1
Top Stories, News

Operation Nexus returns to Donegal today

16 November 2024
466611535_871117425199512_4158736928678298401_n
Top Stories, News

North West delegations make a splash across the pond

16 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube