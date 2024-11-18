20 candidates to contest GE2024 in Donegal as campaign enters its second full week

20 candidates will contest five seats in the Donegal constituency when the General Election takes place on Friday week, November 29th, seven more than contested the ast election in February 2020.

Nominations closed on Saturday, and the list of candidates has been published.

Nationally, the political parties continue their campaign trails this morning as the election enters its second full week.

Housing, special needs education and Government spending will all be discussed today.

Political Correspondent Seán Defoe says the first TV debate is taking centre stage……………………