Draws made for Donegal U21 A&B championship semi-finals

The draw has been made for the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Under-21 A and B championship semi-finals.

The U21A Semi Finals pairings are: Four Masters  v Naomh Conaill in Ballyshannon on Sunday, 24th November at 12 noon.

Ghaoth Dobhair will face Glenswilly in Milford on Sunday, 24th November at 12 noon.

In the U21B Semi Finals Chloich Cheann Fhaola will take on Milford in Convoy on Friday, 22nd November at 8.00 pm.

Burt will meet  Carndondagh in Buncrana on Saturday, 23rd November at 4.00 pm

The U21C Final will be between St. Naul’s and Killybegs in McCumhaill Park on Friday 22nd Nov at 8.30 pm

