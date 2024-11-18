Second level teachers in Donegal to take to picket line tomorrow

Second level teachers in Donegal will take to the picket line tomorrow in protest at plans to accelerate reform of the Leaving Cert.

The plans include more of an emphasis being placed on project work worth up to 40%.

ASTI and TUI members locally will gather outside Coláiste Eoghain, Buncrana at around 1:10pm.

Padraig Curley is ASTI Vice President and a teacher in Donegal. He says it’s imperative the implementation of the proposed Leaving Cert changes are delayed to ensure sufficient resources are available to all schools: