Second level teachers in Donegal to take to picket line tomorrow

Second level teachers in Donegal will take to the picket line tomorrow in protest at plans to accelerate reform of the Leaving Cert.

The plans include more of an emphasis being placed on project work worth up to 40%.

ASTI and TUI members locally will gather outside Coláiste Eoghain, Buncrana at around 1:10pm.

Padraig Curley is ASTI Vice President and a teacher in Donegal. He says it’s imperative the implementation of the proposed Leaving Cert changes are delayed to ensure sufficient resources are available to all schools:

Top Stories

Leaving Cert
News

Second level teachers in Donegal to take to picket line tomorrow

18 November 2024
cold ice snow weather
News

Low temperature warning issued

18 November 2024
luh logo
News

Man hospitalised following workplace incident in Letterkenny

18 November 2024
Abbott
News

200 new jobs on the way for Donegal

18 November 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube