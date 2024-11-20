Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 220 – Letterkenny Chamber awards, plus Wild Atlantic Camp seasonal initiatives

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore reflects on the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards nights and also takes a look at Wild Atlantic Camp glamping and its Christmas initiatives.

The Chamber Business Awards were held in the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny, and once again the gala presentation night was a big success.

Toni Forrester, Chief Executive of LK Chamber speaks to Chris about the event, the various category winners, the Hall of Fame recipient and also the overall Business Person of the Year Award.

The award winning Wild Atlantic Camp in Cresslough continues to go from strength to strength. The brainchild of local man Lorcan Roarty, he was a pioneer when it came to the glamping business in Donegal. From a small number of glamping pods initially, the complex has grown considerably and now boasts luxury glamping villas, and cabins, as well as chalets along with great on-site facilities.

Diane Black is site manager at Wild Atlantic Camp and she’s been telling Chris more about the seasonal packages, and the business in general.

You can listen to the full episode here:

 

