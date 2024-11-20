Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

The number of COPD patients being admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital is down 22%.

The decrease is due to a newly developed alternative care pathway that has been available to people living with COPD since 2023.

192 people have been admitted to the CARE Virtual Ward to date.

It allows patients to be monitored and cared for while remaining in their own home.

Janet Gibbons, a patient of the CARE Virtual Ward says the care she’s received has given her a new lease of life:

 

Professor Tim McDonnell is Consultant Respiratory Physician and Board Member of COPD Support Ireland. He is encouraging anyone experiencing shortness of breath to get tested:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

20 November 2024
IMG_4356
News, Audio, Top Stories

Basic care missed and delayed at LUH due to staff shortages – ED nurse

20 November 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
Top Stories, News

Border region records the highest percentage increase in house prices this year

20 November 2024
at the Letterkenny Chamber Annual Gala Ball and Business Awards in the Silver Tassie Hotel on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Playback, Playback Podcast

Podcast – Hall of Famer Julian Ball

20 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

20 November 2024
IMG_4356
News, Audio, Top Stories

Basic care missed and delayed at LUH due to staff shortages – ED nurse

20 November 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
Top Stories, News

Border region records the highest percentage increase in house prices this year

20 November 2024
at the Letterkenny Chamber Annual Gala Ball and Business Awards in the Silver Tassie Hotel on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Playback, Playback Podcast

Podcast – Hall of Famer Julian Ball

20 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-19 192446
News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

General Election Podcast – TG4 opinion poll analysis

20 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube