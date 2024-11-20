Harkin welcomes confirmation of Day Services in Ballyshannon, but says HIQA direction needs to be discussed

An election candidate in South Donegal says there needs to be a serious national conversation about a HIQA directive that residential and day services should not be offered in the same hospital building.

Deputy Marian Harkin was speaking after the HSE confirmed day services are to be provided at Ballyshannon Community Hospital once staff are recruited.

Long-stay beds at the Community Hospital opened this week with additional services, including dementia care beds to be put in place in the future.

The recent statement from HIQA led to concerns that indicated day services might not be offered at the newly built hospital in Ballyshannon.

Marian Harkin says that concern was very real………………