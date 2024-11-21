DCC shortlisted for ‘Local Authority of the Year’ award by Chambers Ireland

Donegal County Council has been shortlisted for the prestigious Local Authority of the Year Award at this year’s Chambers Ireland “Excellence in Local Government Awards”.
The awards ceremony takes place in Dublin this evening, with Donegal County Council one of three local authorities that have been shortlisted.
The council is also shortlisted in the Climate Change, Festival of the Year, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Built Environment, Promoting Economic Development, and Supporting Sustainable Communities.
The shortlist is as follows:
Age Friendly Initiative
- Clare County Council – Clare Culture Companions
- Cork City Council – Cork Age Friendly Conversations
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Creative Brainwaves-Ageing well in dlr!
- Fingal County Council – Vintage Picnic Arts Creativity and Music Festival for +55s
- Kerry County Council – Youth Action Addressing IT poverty among older people in Kerry
- Kildare County Council – Ballymore Eustace as an Age Friendly Climate Friendly Village
- Monaghan County Council – Beech Hill College Intergenerational Project
- Wexford County Council – Sporting Memories
Climate Change
- Donegal County Council – Energy Retrofit Programme
- Dublin City Council – Climate Neutral Dublin 2030 – Local Authority Climate Action Plan 2024-2029
- Fingal County Council – Wildfire Management Howth Head
- South Dublin County Council – Mini Woodland Scheme in South Dublin
Communications
- Cork City Council – Our City is Changing
- Dublin City Council – Believe in Dublin
- Fingal County Council – Virtual Reality for Fingal Libraries – enhancing communications and providing access to emerging technology
- Galway City Council – Galway City – Your Council Podcast
- Monaghan County Council – Creative Monaghan
- South Dublin County Council – Women of South Dublin
- Wexford County Council – Community Calendar
Diversity & Inclusion
- Cork City Council – Frederick Douglass Unity Courtyard
- Cork County Council – Ukrainian Bookclub
- Kilkenny County Council – Gowran Inclusive MUGA
- Limerick City & County Council – Limerick Migrant Integration Forum
- Monaghan County Council – Chatterbox – A collaboration with Monaghan County Libraries & National Learning Network
- Offaly County Council – Art in the Landscape – Festival of Change
- South Dublin County Council – Teenspace Programme Review
- Wicklow County Council – Arklow Library; a sensory space for St Patrick’s Day Parade
Urban Revival
- Cork City Council – Playful Placemaking- Cork City’s Dynamic Community Engagement
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Myrtle Square & Convent Lane
- Fingal County Council – Revitalising Heritage: Restoring St. Ita’s Historic Homes for Modern Use
- Kerry County Council – Tralee Regeneration project – Positioning Tralee as a Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town
- Monaghan County Council – Ballybay Revival ~ Breathing life back into a rural town
- South Dublin County Council – New Urban Squares and Linear Park for Tallaght
- Waterford City & County Council – Reviving urban living by reducing property vacancy & dereliction in Waterford
- Wexford County Council – Gorey District Park
Festival of the Year
- Cork City Council – Cork World Book Festival
- Cork County Council – Mallow Castle Community Festivals
- Donegal County Council – Sound! Soundtrack Film Festival
- Dublin City Council – Dublin Festival of History
- Fingal County Council – Fingal Proms 2024
- Limerick City & County Council – Riverfest Limerick 2024
- South Dublin County Council – South Dublin Community Public Services Day
Health & Wellbeing
- Carlow County Council – Wednesday Wanderers
- Donegal County Council – Model Beach Accessibility to improve Health and Well Being – A Strategic Approach
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – DLR Inclusive Water Sports Camps 2023
- Kerry County Council – Development of a walking/running track and outdoor recreational area.
- Mayo County Council – Fit Sticks Trail
Heritage and Built Environment
- Cavan County Council – Virginia Civic, Cultural and Library Services Centre
- Cork County Council – Restoration of Casemate Building at Camden Fort Meagher
- Donegal County Council – The Wonder of Weave – A Showcase of Irish & Scottish Tweed
- Dublin City Council – 14 Henrietta Street
- Galway County Council – Galway County Ecclesiastical Heritage Project
- Monaghan County Council – Castleblayney Gate Lodge Library and Market Square Regeneration
- South Dublin County Council – Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre
- Tipperary County Council – Tipperary Studies Digital Platform
- Waterford City & County Council – Irish Wake Museum
Municipal Districts initiative
- Kildare County Council – Leinster Women’s shed Fest
- Limerick City & County Council – Limerick Regional Athletics Hub (LRAH)
- Monaghan County Council – Bog Garden
- Waterford City & County Council – Connecting Communities – Healthy Communities Project
- Wexford County Council – The Emigrant Park, New Ross
Local Authority Innovation
- Fingal County Council – FCC, SEAI , REIL Pilot Public/Private Energy Retrofitting Scheme, Strandmill Estate
- Galway County Council – County Galway Pre-Planning System
- Laois County Council – Dealing with Mould in LA homes – the process
- Limerick City & County Council – Living again: Vacancy, Dereliction and Reuse initiative
- Monaghan County Council – Monaghan Peace Campus & Project Children Cultural Partnership
- South Dublin County Council – Library Labs: STEAM at South Dublin Libraries
- Wexford County Council – Just 1 Life – Road Safety Programme
Promoting Economic Development
- Cork County Council – N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom Road Development
- Donegal County Council – Food Coast Donegal
- Dublin City Council – Community Wealth Building Dublin City
- Leitrim County Council – Acquisition and development of Carrick Business Campus by Leitrim County Council
- Limerick City & County Council – Building Economic Resilience in Housing – Modern Methods of Construction
- South Dublin County Council – Networking of Enterprising Women in South Dublin (NEWS)
Supporting Sustainable Communities
- Donegal County Council – Burtonport & Arranmore – Harbour to Island Regeneration
- Dublin City Council – The Kingfisher Project
- Laois County Council – Investing in our children’s future – Promotion of STEAM in secondary schools
- Monaghan County Council – Lough Muckno Road To Recovery
- South Dublin County Council – Adamstown: Sustainable by Planning, Design and Implementation.
Supporting Tourism
- Cavan County Council – Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark – Business Sustainability Programme
- Clare County Council – County Clare Green Team achieve international GSTC Recognition.
- Cork County Council – Midleton to Youghal Greenway (MY Greenway): Phase 1: 8km
- Fingal County Council – Fingal Cultural & Tourism TV
- Mayo County Council – Achill Island Greenway
- Monaghan County Council – Rossmore Forest Park, Monaghan
Sustainable Environment & Biodiversity
- Cork City Council – Enhance Clogheenmilcon Fen Bog to create an ecological visitor attraction.
- Cork County Council – Introduction of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) – Alternative Fuel
- Galway City Council – Buaile Bó Ballyloughane
- Limerick City & County Council – GoGreenRoutes (2020-2024) Horizon 2020 project.
- Monaghan County Council – A Sustainable Solution for Regional & Local Road Pavement Renewal
- Wexford County Council – The Establishment of Sustainable Clothes (Textiles) Banks
Sustaining the Arts
- Carlow County Council – GNÁTHÓGA NÁDÚRTHA / Natural Habitats – arts led project at Drummin Bog
- Cork County Council – Events at Living Youghal
- Dublin City Council – Gaeilge365 – Building Local Government’s First Irish Language Innovation Unit
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Nature and Place
- Galway City Council – Reflections – A Commemoration of the Irish Women of 1923
- Meath County Council – Trim Library and Cultural Centre
- Monaghan County Council – A Deep Ravine