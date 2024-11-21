DCC shortlisted for ‘Local Authority of the Year’ award by Chambers Ireland

Donegal County Council has been shortlisted for the prestigious Local Authority of the Year Award at this year’s Chambers Ireland “Excellence in Local Government Awards”.

The awards ceremony takes place in Dublin this evening, with Donegal County Council one of three local authorities that have been shortlisted.

The council is also shortlisted in the Climate Change, Festival of the Year, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Built Environment, Promoting Economic Development, and Supporting Sustainable Communities.

The shortlist is as follows:

Age Friendly Initiative

Clare County Council – Clare Culture Companions

Cork City Council – Cork Age Friendly Conversations

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Creative Brainwaves-Ageing well in dlr!

Fingal County Council – Vintage Picnic Arts Creativity and Music Festival for +55s

Kerry County Council – Youth Action Addressing IT poverty among older people in Kerry

Kildare County Council – Ballymore Eustace as an Age Friendly Climate Friendly Village

Monaghan County Council – Beech Hill College Intergenerational Project

Wexford County Council – Sporting Memories

Climate Change

Donegal County Council – Energy Retrofit Programme

Dublin City Council – Climate Neutral Dublin 2030 – Local Authority Climate Action Plan 2024-2029

Fingal County Council – Wildfire Management Howth Head

South Dublin County Council – Mini Woodland Scheme in South Dublin

Communications

Cork City Council – Our City is Changing

Dublin City Council – Believe in Dublin

Fingal County Council – Virtual Reality for Fingal Libraries – enhancing communications and providing access to emerging technology

Galway City Council – Galway City – Your Council Podcast

Monaghan County Council – Creative Monaghan

South Dublin County Council – Women of South Dublin

Wexford County Council – Community Calendar

Diversity & Inclusion

Cork City Council – Frederick Douglass Unity Courtyard

Cork County Council – Ukrainian Bookclub

Kilkenny County Council – Gowran Inclusive MUGA

Limerick City & County Council – Limerick Migrant Integration Forum

Monaghan County Council – Chatterbox – A collaboration with Monaghan County Libraries & National Learning Network

Offaly County Council – Art in the Landscape – Festival of Change

South Dublin County Council – Teenspace Programme Review

Wicklow County Council – Arklow Library; a sensory space for St Patrick’s Day Parade

Urban Revival

Cork City Council – Playful Placemaking- Cork City’s Dynamic Community Engagement

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Myrtle Square & Convent Lane

Fingal County Council – Revitalising Heritage: Restoring St. Ita’s Historic Homes for Modern Use

Kerry County Council – Tralee Regeneration project – Positioning Tralee as a Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town

Monaghan County Council – Ballybay Revival ~ Breathing life back into a rural town

South Dublin County Council – New Urban Squares and Linear Park for Tallaght

Waterford City & County Council – Reviving urban living by reducing property vacancy & dereliction in Waterford

Wexford County Council – Gorey District Park

Festival of the Year

Cork City Council – Cork World Book Festival

Cork County Council – Mallow Castle Community Festivals

Donegal County Council – Sound! Soundtrack Film Festival

Dublin City Council – Dublin Festival of History

Fingal County Council – Fingal Proms 2024

Limerick City & County Council – Riverfest Limerick 2024

South Dublin County Council – South Dublin Community Public Services Day

Health & Wellbeing

Carlow County Council – Wednesday Wanderers

Donegal County Council – Model Beach Accessibility to improve Health and Well Being – A Strategic Approach

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – DLR Inclusive Water Sports Camps 2023

Kerry County Council – Development of a walking/running track and outdoor recreational area.

Mayo County Council – Fit Sticks Trail

Heritage and Built Environment

Cavan County Council – Virginia Civic, Cultural and Library Services Centre

Cork County Council – Restoration of Casemate Building at Camden Fort Meagher

Donegal County Council – The Wonder of Weave – A Showcase of Irish & Scottish Tweed

Dublin City Council – 14 Henrietta Street

Galway County Council – Galway County Ecclesiastical Heritage Project

Monaghan County Council – Castleblayney Gate Lodge Library and Market Square Regeneration

South Dublin County Council – Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre

Tipperary County Council – Tipperary Studies Digital Platform

Waterford City & County Council – Irish Wake Museum

Municipal Districts initiative

Kildare County Council – Leinster Women’s shed Fest

Limerick City & County Council – Limerick Regional Athletics Hub (LRAH)

Monaghan County Council – Bog Garden

Waterford City & County Council – Connecting Communities – Healthy Communities Project

Wexford County Council – The Emigrant Park, New Ross

Local Authority Innovation

Fingal County Council – FCC, SEAI , REIL Pilot Public/Private Energy Retrofitting Scheme, Strandmill Estate

Galway County Council – County Galway Pre-Planning System

Laois County Council – Dealing with Mould in LA homes – the process

Limerick City & County Council – Living again: Vacancy, Dereliction and Reuse initiative

Monaghan County Council – Monaghan Peace Campus & Project Children Cultural Partnership

South Dublin County Council – Library Labs: STEAM at South Dublin Libraries

Wexford County Council – Just 1 Life – Road Safety Programme

Promoting Economic Development

Cork County Council – N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom Road Development

Donegal County Council – Food Coast Donegal

Dublin City Council – Community Wealth Building Dublin City

Leitrim County Council – Acquisition and development of Carrick Business Campus by Leitrim County Council

Limerick City & County Council – Building Economic Resilience in Housing – Modern Methods of Construction

South Dublin County Council – Networking of Enterprising Women in South Dublin (NEWS)

Supporting Sustainable Communities

Donegal County Council – Burtonport & Arranmore – Harbour to Island Regeneration

Dublin City Council – The Kingfisher Project

Laois County Council – Investing in our children’s future – Promotion of STEAM in secondary schools

Monaghan County Council – Lough Muckno Road To Recovery

South Dublin County Council – Adamstown: Sustainable by Planning, Design and Implementation.

Supporting Tourism

Cavan County Council – Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark – Business Sustainability Programme

Clare County Council – County Clare Green Team achieve international GSTC Recognition.

Cork County Council – Midleton to Youghal Greenway (MY Greenway): Phase 1: 8km

Fingal County Council – Fingal Cultural & Tourism TV

Mayo County Council – Achill Island Greenway

Monaghan County Council – Rossmore Forest Park, Monaghan

Sustainable Environment & Biodiversity

Cork City Council – Enhance Clogheenmilcon Fen Bog to create an ecological visitor attraction.

Cork County Council – Introduction of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) – Alternative Fuel

Galway City Council – Buaile Bó Ballyloughane

Limerick City & County Council – GoGreenRoutes (2020-2024) Horizon 2020 project.

Monaghan County Council – A Sustainable Solution for Regional & Local Road Pavement Renewal

Wexford County Council – The Establishment of Sustainable Clothes (Textiles) Banks

Sustaining the Arts