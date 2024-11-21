Planning permission granted for Islamic cultural centre in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been granted for an Islamic cultural centre in Letterkenny.

Permission for the construction of the centre at Lisnennan was applied for in November 2023.

The development will see the construction of a main building, consisting of ground floor and first floor mezzanine prayer hall areas for men and women, a coffee dock, offices and a library-teaching room.

Concerns were raised by local residents over the increase in traffic in the area.

However, Donegal County Council has given the green light for the development to go ahead subject to 18 conditions.