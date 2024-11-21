Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning permission granted for Islamic cultural centre in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been granted for an Islamic cultural centre in Letterkenny.

Permission for the construction of the centre at Lisnennan was applied for in November 2023.

The development will see the construction of a main building, consisting of ground floor and first floor mezzanine prayer hall areas for men and women, a coffee dock, offices and a library-teaching room.

Concerns were raised by local residents over the increase in traffic in the area.

However, Donegal County Council has given the green light for the development to go ahead subject to 18 conditions.

Cast

THE WIDOW

Angela is coping very well with her husband’s sudden demise, eager to step into his shoes and run the business her way. Was this her plan all along?

Angela is played by
Orla Carlin. ​

THE OLD FRIEND

Brian shows up out of the blue, a friend from 20 years ago. But is he telling the whole truth? And why is he really in Donegal?

Brian is played by
Aidan O Sullivan.

THE NEIGHBOUR

Daniel hated the dead man. Everyone in Ballyglissane knows that he punched him once. And he was the one found the body! Daniel thinks he’s the main suspect. Is he?

Daniel is played by
Martin Hasson.

THE ACCOUNTANT

Fiona works long hours and goes home to a loving family. It looks like the perfect life. But why is she suddenly talking about leaving it all behind? And where does she plan on going?

Fiona is played by
Andrea Emmett.

THE VISITOR

Gráinne moved to Galway years ago to make a life for herself there, but she regularly pops up to Donegal to see her family. Her brother thinks he knows the real reason she left Ballyglissane. Is he right?

Gráinne is played by
Laura Gleeson.

THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST

Hannah likes to know what’s going on behind the scenes. Out in the real world and in the supermarket where she works. But did she read an email she wasn’t supposed to?

Hannah played by
Aoibheann Diver.

THE VICTIM

Jimmy had a talent for rubbing people the wrong way. It seems like everyone in Ballyglissane had a reason to dislike him. And where did he get the money he was always throwing around?

THE ARTIST

Liam is excited to make a fresh start and try to make a name for himself as a commercial artist. But there are people in Ballyglissane who will never forget his past or forgive him for something he did. What did Liam do?

Liam is played by
Gilbert Young.

THE BEST FRIEND

Peter and the dead man had been best friends for years. Everyone in Ballyglissane knows that. But behind closed doors, they could frequently be heard having heated arguments. Was their friendship as strong as Peter claims?

Peter is played by
Kieran Kelly.

THE COLLECTOR

Ronan keeps to himself. His only interests are his hobby and his work. After everybody else goes home, he's been staying late trying to solve a problem. Did he discover something? And did it lead to conflict with the dead man?

Ronan is played by
Tom Nelis.

THE COMMUNITY LEADER

Sarah minds her own business. At least, that’s what she tells people! She’s also telling everyone that she’s not happy about some recent developments in Ballyglissane. But what is she going to do about it?

Sarah is played by
Mairead Hennessey.

THE DETECTIVE

Sinead comes to Ballyglissane to investigate a suspicious death. She seems to be a clueless and forgetful bumbler. Is she on the wrong track, or is she a lot smarter than she appears?

Sinead is played by
Elaine Gillespie.

