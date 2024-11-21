Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We start with tributes to former Councillor Seamus Rodgers who passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital. We later get confirmation of Donegal’s first static speed camera:

We catch up on listener’s comments before a chat with Election candidate Kim McMenamin who wants planning laws relaxed, Donegal influencer Mirenda Rosenburg is up for a TikTok award while Sharon Doherty promotes a mumtalks event in Letterkenny:

Diabetes Donegal outlines election priorities, Mary Ferry comments on a growing trend of young girls using antiaging treatments and we talk to Sharon Doherty from Derry, Sharon is one of thousands of people taking a case in the UK against JandJ claiming a link between talc powder and cancer: