Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We start with tributes to former Councillor Seamus Rodgers who passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital. We later get confirmation of Donegal’s first static speed camera:

We catch up on listener’s comments before a chat with Election candidate Kim McMenamin who wants planning laws relaxed, Donegal influencer Mirenda Rosenburg is up for a TikTok award while Sharon Doherty promotes a mumtalks event in Letterkenny:

Diabetes Donegal outlines election priorities, Mary Ferry comments on a growing trend of young girls using antiaging treatments and we talk to Sharon Doherty from Derry, Sharon is one of thousands of people taking a case in the UK against JandJ claiming a link between talc powder and cancer:

Top Stories

Seamus-Rodgers-460x305
Playback, News, Playback Podcast

Podcast – a Seamus Rodgers tribute

21 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2024
Photo 1 Rope Thatched Cottage Inver
Top Stories, News

Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

21 November 2024
HIQA
Top Stories, News

HIQA publishes reports following two nursing home inspections in Donegal

21 November 2024
Advertisement

