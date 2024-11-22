Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man arrested in relation to Creeslough explosion released without charge

The man who was arrested yesterday in relation to the Creeslough explosion has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Ten lives were lost in the tragedy in October 2022.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing, coordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies including the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

construction1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Aontú say Operation Shamrock will bring Irish construction workers home

22 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-22 103008
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local issues need to be considered in the election run up – Donaghy

22 November 2024
price increase home mortgage
Top Stories, Audio, News

Adults still living at home feel stuck in adolescence

22 November 2024
snow ice weather cold
Top Stories, News

Weather Forecast: Friday, November 22nd

22 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

construction1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Aontú say Operation Shamrock will bring Irish construction workers home

22 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-22 103008
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local issues need to be considered in the election run up – Donaghy

22 November 2024
price increase home mortgage
Top Stories, Audio, News

Adults still living at home feel stuck in adolescence

22 November 2024
snow ice weather cold
Top Stories, News

Weather Forecast: Friday, November 22nd

22 November 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Water outage in Letterkenny this morning

22 November 2024
Creeslough Explosion
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in relation to Creeslough explosion released without charge

22 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube