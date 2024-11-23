Major flooding reported in Killybegs

Heavy flooding has struck Killybegs this morning, with a number of homes and businesses being affected.

Councillor Manus Boyle said in a social media post the flooding has receded after the removal of a tree that was obstructing the flow of the river.

Emergency crews had been working overnight to lessen the impact for those in the area.

General Election candidate Pat the Cope Gallagher has been in contact with Micheal Martin earlier today, calling for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme to be activated without delay.

He says businesses and homes will be in need of this support during the aftermath.

Thomas Pringle, Independent TD in Donegal whose office is on that road, says he doesn’t think flood prevention measures would’ve helped much.