AVEVA announces £1.5m investment for new Research and Development centre in Derry

Global industrial software company AVEVA have announced a £1.5 million investment in Derry.

The funding will help create a new Research and Development centre in the city, which will see it double its workforce.

AVEVA first established their presence in Derry in 2015, enabling businesses to improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners through their industrial cloud platform and applications.

The expansion will focus on the development of products to support AVEVA’s global growth, including the growth of its flagship Asset Information Management (AIM) solution.

This software plays a key role in managing vast data sources for AVEVA’s customers, and the new site will also allow the company to scale its cloud-based solutions to meet growing demand.

During a visit to their premises at the Innovation Centre, Economy Minister Conor Murphy welcomed the significant investment which will see the creation of 23 new jobs.

Iju Raj, Executive Vice President, R&D, AVEVA added that the decision to expand in Derry is “a testament to the wealth of talent available in the North West”.

