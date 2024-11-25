Minister for Enterprise to seek urgent reopening of Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme following Storm Bert flooding

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke has confirmed that his Department will seek Government approval to reopen the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme as a matter of urgency, following serious flooding in Killybegs due to Storm Bert.

The scheme has previously been opened to provide support for businesses who had been unable to secure flood insurance and were impacted by flood water as a result of severe weather events.

The Irish Red Cross have previously administered and made payments under the scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment providing much needed urgent support to businesses who through no fault of their own have been unable to secure flood insurance.

Minister Burke says he will be working across Government to assist businesses as required.