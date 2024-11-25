Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister for Enterprise to seek urgent reopening of Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme following Storm Bert flooding

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke has confirmed that his Department will seek Government approval to reopen the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme as a matter of urgency, following serious flooding in Killybegs due to Storm Bert.

The scheme has previously been opened to provide support for businesses who had been unable to secure flood insurance and were impacted by flood water as a result of severe weather events.

The Irish Red Cross have previously administered and made payments under the scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment providing much needed urgent support to businesses who through no fault of their own have been unable to secure flood insurance.

Minister Burke says he will be working across Government to assist businesses as required.

 

Mica Action Group
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mica Action Group says newly elected Government must priorities defective concrete block crisis

25 November 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Letterkenny due to burst water main

25 November 2024
468297411_1210286324097462_5037066024237714364_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

25 November 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Castlefin collision

25 November 2024
