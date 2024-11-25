Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motion calling on incoming government to establish Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry passes

Donegal County Council has unanimously backed a motion calling on the incoming government to establish a full Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into the explosion in Creeslough that killed 10 people in October 2022.

The motion was moved by Cllr Frank McBrearty and seconded by Councillor Thomas Sean Devine.

Councillor McBrearty says he wants the inquiry to be called within the first 100 days of the government:

 

Cllr Ciaran Brogan stressed this is a non-political issue, and the most important thing for the families is that they find out the truth. while Cllr Gerry McMonagle said he doesn’t believe such an inquiry would impact the ongoing garda investigation.

A number of bereaved families and survivors were in County House for the debate.

One of those who lost their lives was 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Her mother Donna says this next step is very important:

Advertisement

