Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Motion to be submitted to Donegal County Council for an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

A motion will come before Donegal County Council today, calling for the Government to establish an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into the Creeslough explosion within its first 100 days.

The motion is being put forward by Cllr Frank McBrearty who will be calling on all elected members to support the motion.

He says an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry is what the families need in order to establish the truth of what happened.

Cllr McBrearty says the Government must insure it is independent, the terms of reference are open and that the families of the victims are legally represented and guaranteed full legal aid on a par with those whowill be represented by the State directly and indirectly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Action Group
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mica Action Group says newly elected Government must priorities defective concrete block crisis

25 November 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Letterkenny due to burst water main

25 November 2024
468297411_1210286324097462_5037066024237714364_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

25 November 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Castlefin collision

25 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Action Group
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mica Action Group says newly elected Government must priorities defective concrete block crisis

25 November 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Letterkenny due to burst water main

25 November 2024
468297411_1210286324097462_5037066024237714364_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

25 November 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Castlefin collision

25 November 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local businesses counting the cost following extreme flooding in Killybegs

25 November 2024
61176878-dbf7-4b25-aabf-a58fe80d1788-768x576
News, Top Stories

Motion to be submitted to Donegal County Council for an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

25 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube