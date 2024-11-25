Motion to be submitted to Donegal County Council for an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

A motion will come before Donegal County Council today, calling for the Government to establish an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into the Creeslough explosion within its first 100 days.

The motion is being put forward by Cllr Frank McBrearty who will be calling on all elected members to support the motion.

He says an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry is what the families need in order to establish the truth of what happened.

Cllr McBrearty says the Government must insure it is independent, the terms of reference are open and that the families of the victims are legally represented and guaranteed full legal aid on a par with those whowill be represented by the State directly and indirectly.