Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we hear of potential good news for the water supply in Bonamy and surrounding areas, we chat to Athletics legend Theresa McDaid who is being honoured by the council for her contribution and there’s reaction to products associated with Conor McGregor being removed from shelves:

Today we had the 3rd and final General Election debate focusing on the Donegal constituency.

Our guests were Claudia Kennedy – Fianna Fáil, Thomas Pringle – Independent, Nuala Carr – The Green Party, Noel Jordan – Sinn Féin, Eamon Mc Gee – Irish Freedom Party and Kim Mc Menamin – Irish People’s Party /National Alliance.

Topics include immigration, housing, defective concrete blocks and children’s services:

PART ONE

PART TWO

Top Stories

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

27 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-27 075715
Top Stories, Audio, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid scheme for Storm Bert flooding approved

27 November 2024
derelict house
News, Top Stories

Over 9,600 empty houses in Donegal

27 November 2024
e scooter
Audio, News, Top Stories

RSA urges parents to not buy e-scooters, scramblers or quad bikes for Christmas

27 November 2024
