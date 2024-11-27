Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we hear of potential good news for the water supply in Bonamy and surrounding areas, we chat to Athletics legend Theresa McDaid who is being honoured by the council for her contribution and there’s reaction to products associated with Conor McGregor being removed from shelves:

Today we had the 3rd and final General Election debate focusing on the Donegal constituency.

Our guests were Claudia Kennedy – Fianna Fáil, Thomas Pringle – Independent, Nuala Carr – The Green Party, Noel Jordan – Sinn Féin, Eamon Mc Gee – Irish Freedom Party and Kim Mc Menamin – Irish People’s Party /National Alliance.

Topics include immigration, housing, defective concrete blocks and children’s services:

PART ONE

PART TWO