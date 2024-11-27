RSA urges parents to not buy e-scooters, scramblers or quad bikes for Christmas

The Road Safety Authority is urging parents not to buy e-scooters, scramblers or quad bikes for their children for Christmas.

The age requirement of 16 to legally use an e-scooter was introduced under legislation this year.

Four e-scooter riders have been killed and 117 have been seriously injured on Irish roads between the 1st of January 2020 and the 31st of December 2023.

Aoibhinn Twomey, Communications spokesperson with the RSA, says quad bikes and scramblers can pose significant safety risks to children: