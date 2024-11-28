Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal based Palestinian man welcomes council vote on Occupied Territories Bill

A Palestinian man living in Donegal says the unanimous decision by Donegal County Council this week to support the Occupied Territories Bill is hugely significant, and brings Ireland one step closer to being the first EU country to adopt such a measure.

The bill was first moved in 2018 by Senator Frances Black, and this week’s motion, brought forward by Cllr Jimmy Brogan, makes Donegal County Council the 13th in the state to pass such a motion.

Fadl Mustapha is a Palestinian man whose been living in Donegal since 2005.

He says this means a lot to him personally………..

 

 

The debate earlier this week was attended by Senator Frances Black, and also by Donegal based Senator Eileen Flynn.

She says what Senator Black has done is very important…………………..

 

 

Pic includes at the front from left to right – Fadl Mustapha, Sen. Frances Black, Sen. Eileen Flynn, Cllr Jimmy Brogan, Cllr Declan Meehan.

 

