NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

A survey published this week by Nursing Homes Ireland says the average 60 bed public nursing home receives €2m more subvention per annum than an equivalent sized private facility.

The survey, carried out by BDO also found disparity also in private and voluntary Fair Deal rates across regions, with an average sized nursing home in Donegal receiving almost €660,000 less than its Dublin equivalent.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly said the past number of years have seen 30 nursing homes close, and more than half of the facilities surveyed made a loss last year.

He told Greg Hughes the incoming government must look urgently at increasing funding to the private nursing home sector……………….