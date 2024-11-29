Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

Nursing Homes Ireland

A survey published this week by Nursing Homes Ireland says the average 60 bed public nursing home receives €2m more subvention per annum than an equivalent sized private facility.

The survey, carried out by BDO also found disparity also in private and voluntary Fair Deal rates across regions, with an average sized nursing home in Donegal receiving almost €660,000 less than its Dublin equivalent.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly said the past number of years have seen 30 nursing homes close, and more than half of the facilities surveyed made a loss last year.

He told Greg Hughes the incoming government must look urgently at increasing funding to the private nursing home sector……………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dunfanaghy Hotel
Top Stories, News

Risk of glass falling from derelict hotel building in Dunfanaghy

29 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Lunchtime surge in voter turnout in Donegal

29 November 2024
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

29 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Dunfanaghy Hotel
Top Stories, News

Risk of glass falling from derelict hotel building in Dunfanaghy

29 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Lunchtime surge in voter turnout in Donegal

29 November 2024
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

29 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 November 2024
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Police issue specific appeal for information on sexual assault of woman in Derry

29 November 2024
candle
Top Stories, News

Man dies in workplace incident in West Donegal

29 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube