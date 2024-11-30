Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
12 TDs elected to Dail so far

12 TDs have been elected to the 34th Dail, as counting continues around the country.

Sinn Féin currently have the highest number of seats with 6, however there’s still a long way to go.

Some big elections in the last hour including that of Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin Central.

Sinn Féin also getting good news in Waterford, where they’re now on to take two seats.

In other constituencies there’s a Government bonus – in Dublin Bay North there looks set to be an extra seat between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

The same thing could happen in Limerick City where it’s the Government vs the left.

And Fine Gael could be on for a second seat in the Taoiseach’s constituency in Wicklow.

Ballot boxes opened 12 hours ago now.

