‘All we want is to move on with our lives’ – Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party

Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party says he is ‘optimistic’ as day two of counting gets underway in Donegal.

Yesterday, based on the first tally of votes, there was some disappointment however, the picture changed throughout the day when the first and second count came in and tallies of transferable votes were taken into consideration.

Mr Ward currently sits on 7,236 votes and he is tipped to be in a battle for the final of the five available seats in Donegal.

He ran in the local elections earlier this year in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District and narrowly missed out a seat.

The 100% Redress candidate says the main aim is to get homes fixed to allow people move on with their lives:

 

 

 

 

