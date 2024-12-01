Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Joyce McMullan, Conor Reid, Turlough Carr & Aaron McCrea react as Four Masters claim U21A title

Photo: Official Donegal GAA on Facebook

Four Masters are U21A County Champions as they overcame a resilient Glenswilly side in today’s decider.

The sides were level at half time but ultimately it was the Donegal Town side that pushed on to claim the win.

It finished 1-15 to 2-09.

After the game, manager Joyce McMullan spoke to Brendan Devenney and says “this has been brewing for a while”…

 

Captain Conor Reid reflected on a “physical and tough” game of football…

 

Aaron McCrea is part of the Four Masters management team…

 

Brendan also spoke to Four Masters player Turlough Carr. “It was brilliant, both teams going at it the whole game”…

Day 2 Aura
Top Stories, News

Results of 10th count – Niall McConnell, Independent eliminated

1 December 2024
News

Teenager killed in Buncrana road tragedy named locally

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
Aura Count Centre
Top Stories, News

Results of ninth count – Carol Gallagher, PBP & Nuala Carr Green Party eliminated

1 December 2024
Advertisement

