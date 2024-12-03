Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Labour prepared to go into opposition in next Dail

Labour seem prepared to go into opposition, once again, in the next Dail.

With all eyes turning to government formation talks, there’s speculation that the party is the preferred coalition partner by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Labour has 11 TD’s and could enter Government alongside Fianna Fail’s 48, and Fine Gael’s 38 TDs.

However, party leader Ivana Bacik says she’s unwilling to enter negotiations alone at this point.

Former Labour strategist Fergus Finlay is warning against a Labour-backed government:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sexual Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

1 in 5 people believed women make up or exaggerate sexual assault claims

3 December 2024
GARDA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Business owners warned to be on alert as counterfeit notes remain in circulation

3 December 2024
Garda
Top Stories, News

Car stolen from carpark in Letterkenny

3 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Windows smashed in criminal damage incident in Convoy

3 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Sexual Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

1 in 5 people believed women make up or exaggerate sexual assault claims

3 December 2024
GARDA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Business owners warned to be on alert as counterfeit notes remain in circulation

3 December 2024
Garda
Top Stories, News

Car stolen from carpark in Letterkenny

3 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Windows smashed in criminal damage incident in Convoy

3 December 2024
Break In Burglary
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai reminding homeowners to secure properties

3 December 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by car in Buncrana

3 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube