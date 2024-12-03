Labour prepared to go into opposition in next Dail

Labour seem prepared to go into opposition, once again, in the next Dail.

With all eyes turning to government formation talks, there’s speculation that the party is the preferred coalition partner by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Labour has 11 TD’s and could enter Government alongside Fianna Fail’s 48, and Fine Gael’s 38 TDs.

However, party leader Ivana Bacik says she’s unwilling to enter negotiations alone at this point.

Former Labour strategist Fergus Finlay is warning against a Labour-backed government: