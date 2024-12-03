Public consultation to get under for Public Realm Improvement plan for Strabane

The people of Strabane are being urged to have their say on the Public Realm Improvement plans for the town.

A public consultation is taking place on Thursday, in Strabane Library from 1.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

It is an opportunity for the community to come and view the proposals under the scheme and to give feedback.

It follows the allocation of £7 million earlier this year, to improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths, and traffic flow within the town.

More information:

Strabane public urged to have their say on Public Realm designs

Members of the public in Strabane are invited to attend a Public Consultation event on the Public Realm Improvement plans for the town.

The information session is taking place this Thursday, 05 December, at the Civic Room in Strabane Library, Railway Street, from 1.00pm to 7.00pm.

It is an opportunity for the community in Strabane to come and view the proposals under the scheme and to give feedback.

The consultation event comes following the announcement earlier this year by the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, that Â£7 million of capital investment will be channelled into the scheme to improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths, and traffic flow within the tow. The project will be delivered with support from the Department in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street. The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork. It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located.

A display of the proposal will remain at the Strabane Library from December 06 2024 until 31 January 2025 for the public to review and provide feedback and will also be available online at – www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm

Encouraging local people in Strabane to attend the public consultation event and to have their say on the proposed designs, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr said engagement with the public and the business community is key to the successful delivery of this vital regeneration project for Strabane.

“The Strabane Public Realm project will result in significant improvements to the town centre. It will improve the aesthetics of our town centre, making it a more attractive place to visit, work and stay, and has the potential to attract increased footfall to the town and encourage increased footfall in the town centre which will go a long way to boosting economic growth of our existing businesses and encouraging new investment. This, on the back of the signing of the Â£102 million Strabane Town Centre Regeneration Project through the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund, will see a huge investment in Strabane and result in significant benefits to our local businesses and residents.”

A procurement process to identify and appoint an Integrated Supply Team to deliver the construction works is progressing by Council. Subject to the successful completion of this process, it is anticipated that construction works will commence in Spring 2025 and finish by late 2026.