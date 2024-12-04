Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Creeslough Community Grant Scheme opens

The Creeslough Community Grant Scheme has opened.

The initiative aims to enhance the memories of the victims of the October 2022 tragedy and benefit the communities affected by it.

Three strands of funding are available under the Creeslough Community Grant Scheme they are – Youth Development and Support Activities, Trauma Support and Commemorative Activities.

Voluntary, community and social groups as well as non-governmental and not-for-profit organisations, schools, sports clubs, and groups operating in the areas where those impacted by the Creeslough tragedy live can apply.

€165,406 in funding is available with the minimum amount that can be applied for €500 and the maximum €40,000.

The closing date for applications is January 31st 2025.

More information is available here

