Derry City confirm new signing Arlo Doherty

Derry City have this afternoon confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Arlo Doherty on an initial 18-month deal.

The 21 year old has had academy spells at Norwich, Manchester City and Leicester and, with his grandparents hailing from Dublin and Limerick, he has also played at various underage levels for the Republic of Ireland.

Doherty has been spending time at the Brandywell since September, having been invited over by the club’s goalkeeping coach, Michael Dougherty, who said he was very pleased that the ‘keeper’s arrival had now been made official.