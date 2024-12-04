Patten on the score-sheet but Ireland miss out on Euro 2025 qualification

The Republic of Ireland’s Women’s team have missed out on qualification for Euro 2025 as they were beaten 2-1 by Wales at the Aviva Stadium last night.

Anna Patten, who’s grandfather hails from Falcarragh, scored on 86 minutes to give Ireland a chance but the Welsh held on for a famous win.

Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones were on target for the visitors, who made history by qualifying for their first major tournament.

Ireland midfielder Megan Connolly says the squad are devastated to not be going to next summer’s Euros in Switzerland…

Striker Kyra Carusa says they need to use this disappointment as fuel for the next World Cup qualifiers…

Donegal’s Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland were unused substitutes in last night’s tie.