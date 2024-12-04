Today is Missing Persons day

Families of missing people across Ireland will gather in Croke Park later this morning to remember their loved ones at the 12th annual ‘Missing Persons’ day.

Gardaí are continuing their work on many cases, including the disappearance and murder of 21 year old Jo Jo Dullard in 1995.

They’ve also launched a renewed appeal today in relation to the disappearance of 28 year old Sandra Collins on this day in 2000.

Today marks 24 years since the disappearance of 28 year old Sandra Collins.

She was last seen alive outside a takeaway in Kill – a – la in County Mayo. Gardaí have launched a fresh appeal for any details which might be relevant to the investigation.

They believe that with the passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information.

Separately, Gardaí have completed their search of open ground in relation to the murder investigation of Jo Jo Dollard in November 1995.

21 year old Jo Jo Dollard was last seen alive outside a phonebox in Moone, Co.Kildare.

Searches had been ongoing since the 9th of November at two locations near Grangecon on the Kildare-Wicklow border.

The Gardaí say it had been ‘of assistance’ and they won’t be making further comments for ‘operational reasons’.

Last month, a 55 year old man was arrested in connection with Jo Jo’s murder, however he was later released without charge.