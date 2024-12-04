Two men arrested in Derry for assault and cruelty offences that occurred in Italy

Two men have been arrested in Derry, and are to serve prison sentences in Italy in relation to serious assault and cruelty offences.

The men, aged 67 and 29 are wanted in Italy to serve their sentences for the offences that occurred in the Brescia area of Italy between 2015 and 2019.

Both were detained this evening on Italian extradition warrants and are due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court tomorrow, Thursday 5th December.

The PSNI says the arrest shows their commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.