Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal’s Allianz National League fixture dates confirmed

Donegal will play four home games across the seven rounds of action in next year’s Allianz National Football League Division 1.

MacCumhaill Park will play host to the first home game against Dublin on February 1st, with Armagh the visitors to Ballybofey on the 18th.

Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon will be the venue for the meeting with Derry in Round 5 on Tthe 2nd of March, while O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny will host Donegal’s final home league game of the campaign against Tyrone on the 16th of March.

Jim McGuinness’s side have away fixtures against Kerry, Galway and Mayo, starting with a trip to the Kingdom in the opening round on the 26th of January.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
Top Stories, News

Over 1300 lose power in Carndonagh

5 December 2024
469047296_985762400257498_2355303281365668992_n (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC investigate illegal dumping incident in Muff

5 December 2024
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Motorists arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

5 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
Top Stories, News

Over 1300 lose power in Carndonagh

5 December 2024
469047296_985762400257498_2355303281365668992_n (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC investigate illegal dumping incident in Muff

5 December 2024
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Motorists arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

5 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-05 123304
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal could get a crematorium as Letterkenny Funeral Home submits application

5 December 2024
Rent 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal saw largest increase in existing tenancy rents in country

5 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube