Donegal’s Allianz National League fixture dates confirmed

Donegal will play four home games across the seven rounds of action in next year’s Allianz National Football League Division 1.

MacCumhaill Park will play host to the first home game against Dublin on February 1st, with Armagh the visitors to Ballybofey on the 18th.

Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon will be the venue for the meeting with Derry in Round 5 on Tthe 2nd of March, while O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny will host Donegal’s final home league game of the campaign against Tyrone on the 16th of March.

Jim McGuinness’s side have away fixtures against Kerry, Galway and Mayo, starting with a trip to the Kingdom in the opening round on the 26th of January.