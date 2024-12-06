Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bus Eireann confirms investigation ongoing into Letterkenny-Dublin bus crash

Bus Éireann has confirmed investigations are continuing into a crash involving a bus travelling from Letterkenny to Dublin in recent days.

The Expressway Route 32 bus crashed at Carrickmacross in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Local emergency services and Bus Éireann personnel attended the scene.

There were 25 passengers onboard, one of which was hospitalised as well as the driver.

Bus Éireann say they are investigating how the crash occurred.

In a statement they say, the safety of passengers, staff and the public is of paramount importance to them.

Advertisement

