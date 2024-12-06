Harps sign American goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer

Finn Harps have announced the signing of goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer.

The American arrives at Finn Park from Finnish side Narpes Kraft FF on a one year deal subject to international clearance.

The 24 year-old has spent the majority of his career competing at the collegiate level in his native America.

Daunhauer told club media:

“I am very excited to sign with Finn Harps for the 2025 season. I have really enjoyed the discussions I have had with coaches Darren Murphy and Eamon Curry and I think the club is heading in a great direction under their leadership.

They really seem to care about the footballers that they manage at a personal level and are able to get the best out of the players that they work with.

The League of Ireland First Division provides me with the challenge I am looking for in my career and I am looking forward to building on what Finn Harps did last season. The supporters have a great passion for their club and I will take pride in representing them to the best of my ability. I want to thank everyone involved in the club for this great opportunity that God had blessed me with”.

Harps boss Darren Murphy added: “We’re very happy to add Lucas to our squad for 2025.

He fits the mould of the type of player we want, young, hungry to develop and improve but also the right fit as a person for our dressing room.

Healthy competition at the goalkeeper position is massively important and I’ve no doubt that Lucas and Oisin will push each other on, along with Eamon, our Assistant coach with responsibility for goalkeeping.

It’s brilliant to have Lucas tied down now and I’m looking forward to working with him next season”.