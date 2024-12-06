Nigel Ferry says “it wasn’t what our junior clubs in the county wanted” as nationwide decision to move to summer football is approved

Donegal Junior League Secretary Nigel Ferry is disappointed in the nationwide decision to align all football across all levels by 2028.

Although Ferry is frustrated at the decision, he says he “isn’t surprised” as he feels the decision was driven by League Of Ireland clubs.

He spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to discuss the change…

Delegates at a general assembly of the FAI voted last night in favour of aligning the season calendar across the board, in a move that FAI President Paul Cooke has said will transform the face of Irish football.

Over 65 percent of Ireland’s 72 leagues are currently playing a winter season, and they’ll now change on a phased basis over the next four years.

The FAI’s Chief Football Officer Marc Canham says he welcomes the decision as a ‘green light for progress’.