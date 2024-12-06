Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Travel warning on the R250 after bridge is damaged again

Caution is being urged on the R250 Glenswilly to Fintown Road after the parapet of the Bridge after Mc Fadden’s Bottling store collapsed.

Safety works had recently been carried out in the area over the past number of weeks, but the bridge was damaged again due to another recent accident.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says he has reported this to Donegal County Council, and safety barriers have been erected soon until more permanent improvements can be carried out.

The road is passable with care.

Cllr Kelly has repeated his call for a programme of safety works on all bridges on that stretch of road……..

 

