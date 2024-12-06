Update: Red wind warning extended for Donegal



The status red wind warning for Donegal has been brought forward an hour, and is now to take affect from 10 o’clock tonight until 3am.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Munster and Connacht from 8 o’clock this evening, and a similar alert has been issued for the rest of the country from 10pm.

While a yellow alert for wind has just come into effect for the whole country.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Matthew Martin, says conditions will deteoriate quickly:

People in Donegal and other red alert counties are being advised to re-think plans for Christmas gatherings tonight.

Keith Leonard says warnings need to be taken seriously: