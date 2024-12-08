Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
An Post back to normal tomorrow following disruption due to Storm Darragh

An Post says it expects all post offices to be open for business tomorrow following Storm Darragh’s disruption over the weekend.

Some deliveries are getting back on track today but local staff in badly affected areas will join the efforts when it’s safe to do so.

An Post is also reminding the public that final dates for Christmas cards to be posted in time for the US is Tuesday the 10th of December.

Meanwhile, final dates for parcel deliveries in time for Christmas for Europe is Thursday the 12th.

