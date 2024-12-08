Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Key Government formation talks to take place this week

Key discussions will get underway this week, on forming a new government.

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin says talks will take place in an atmosphere of ‘mutual respect and all-round fairness’.

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris also says discussions will take place with mutual respect – however he believes his party’s been given a mandate to play ‘a pivotal role’ in Government, adding they ‘cannot be taken for granted’.

As the largest party, Fianna Fáil will be sounding out other parties’ and independents’ interest in forming a coalition.

Fine Gael is expected to enter government again, but questions remain as to whether or not Micheál Martin will share the office of Taoiseach with Simon Harris.

Sarah McGuinness, Political Correspondent with the Irish Daily Mail, says it’s too early to say who the third partner will be:

