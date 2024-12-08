New policy allows Gardaí to drive against traffic when pursuing criminals on motorways

Gardaí can now have permission to drive against traffic when pursuing criminals on motorways and dual carriageways.

A new procedure update has been circulated to an Garda Síochána on “Spontaneous Pursuits” allowing Gardaí to drive on the wrong side of the road – a tactic occasionally used by criminals to chase off a pursuit.

In January, a teenager was killed while speeding in the wrong direction on the Naas Road in Dublin to avoid Gardaí.

The policy means pursuits no longer have to automatically be called off when a chase goes contra-flow to traffic on a motorway.