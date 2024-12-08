Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Storm Darragh causes water disruptions across Donegal

Storm Darragh has caused a number of water outages across Donegal.

Burst water mains means works are scheduled to take place in Keenagh, Lower Bree, Malin Head until 3pm this afternoon.

While works will finish at 5pm in Greencastle, Drumaweer and until 9am tomorrow morning in Malin Head.

Due to a reservoir interruption, customers in Ballymaleel, Aughnagaddy, Cashelshanaghan, Roughpark, Glenleary and Ramelton will experience supply disruptions.

These works are scheduled to take place until 8am tomorrow morning.

And power outages may cause supply disruptions to Burt, Newtown Cunningham, and Manorcunningham and works will be completed at 9pm this evening.

Another power outage may cause low pressure and supply disruptions to Glencoagh, Mountcharles, Drimarone, and Letterbarrow.

These Works are now scheduled to take place until 8pm this evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-12-08 123734
News, Top Stories

Thousands of customers remain without power across Donegal

8 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Storm Darragh causes water disruptions across Donegal

8 December 2024
GLENTIES-ARDARA - Boil Water Notice
News, Top Stories

Boil notice isssued for Glenties- Ardara

8 December 2024
24/11/24 Election posters pictured in Dublin city centre.... Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
News, Audio, Top Stories

Politicians facing fines as deadline for General Election posters to be taken down passes

7 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-12-08 123734
News, Top Stories

Thousands of customers remain without power across Donegal

8 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Storm Darragh causes water disruptions across Donegal

8 December 2024
GLENTIES-ARDARA - Boil Water Notice
News, Top Stories

Boil notice isssued for Glenties- Ardara

8 December 2024
24/11/24 Election posters pictured in Dublin city centre.... Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
News, Audio, Top Stories

Politicians facing fines as deadline for General Election posters to be taken down passes

7 December 2024
parties ireland
News, Top Stories

Data shows parties’ spending on General Election ad campaigns

7 December 2024
Fire service
News, Top Stories

House fire in Ramelton this morning

7 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube