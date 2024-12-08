Storm Darragh causes water disruptions across Donegal

Storm Darragh has caused a number of water outages across Donegal.

Burst water mains means works are scheduled to take place in Keenagh, Lower Bree, Malin Head until 3pm this afternoon.

While works will finish at 5pm in Greencastle, Drumaweer and until 9am tomorrow morning in Malin Head.

Due to a reservoir interruption, customers in Ballymaleel, Aughnagaddy, Cashelshanaghan, Roughpark, Glenleary and Ramelton will experience supply disruptions.

These works are scheduled to take place until 8am tomorrow morning.

And power outages may cause supply disruptions to Burt, Newtown Cunningham, and Manorcunningham and works will be completed at 9pm this evening.

Another power outage may cause low pressure and supply disruptions to Glencoagh, Mountcharles, Drimarone, and Letterbarrow.

These Works are now scheduled to take place until 8pm this evening.