Defective clock homeowner speaks of terror during Storm Darragh

A defective block homeowner who is undergoing treatment for cancer has told how she and her family were terrified at the weekend when a chunk of plaster fell from the chimney and landed on the family car.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sandra said the entire family was terrified as they sat through the storm wondering what further damage would be done.

She told Greg Hughes that like many other families, they’ve been cleared for demolition under the scheme, but cannot afford to proceed……..

Meanwhile. Cllr Joy Beard has again repeated her call for Donegal County Council to provide emergency shelters where people can be safe during extreme weather events…….