Karl Lacey disappointed with Ulster Final defeat

There was disappointment for Karl Lacey and his Kilcoo side on Sunday as the lost the Ulster Senior Club Final by a point to Errigal Ciaran.

Lacey, Donegal’s 2012 All Ireland winner was appointed as manager of the Down side in 2023 and helped the club secure back to back Down Senior Football Championship titles but couldn’t get past their Tyrone opposition as they chased a first provincial crown since 2021.

Speaking with the assembled media after the game, Karl was disappointed after the final whistle…

