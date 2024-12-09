New HIQA report shows Tusla referrals have doubled in 10 years

Referrals to Tusla have more than doubled over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the number of children in care has dropped by more than 15 per cent since 2013.

HIQA has released a new report today, detailing its monitoring of children’s services over the last 10 years.

It says Tusla has made significant efforts in recruitment, but continued vacancies and a lack of both residential and foster care placements are impacting on children in need.

Meanwhile, 50 children per year tell Childline they are attempting to take their own lives.

The ISPCC says 300 children make contact to discuss sexual abuse annually.

It’s appealing for public support over Christmas – it says this time is filled with abuse, neglect and loneliness for some children.

Tusla says it welcomes the HIQA report and its finding that overall child protection practices have improved year-on-year.

It says it’s been responsive and proactive to the authority’s findings.

The child and family agency also notes external factors, like the increase in young asylum seekers entering the country, and a rise in complex cases are putting “significant” pressure on its services.