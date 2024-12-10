Gardaí and PSNI launch joint Cross Border Policing Strategy

An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland have launched the Cross Border Policing Strategy for 2025 – 2027.

This three-year strategy aims to build on established collaborative relationships and operational successes to date underpinned by previous Cross Border Policing Strategies.

The strategic areas of focus of this initiative are tackling crime and preventing harm, roads policing and road safety, community policing and major emergency management.

These will be enabled by a focus on joint investment, developing people in both police services and legislative supports.

The strategy will underpin discussions at ongoing quarterly cross border meetings between the Garda Commissioner and the Chief Constable, PSNI and their senior management teams.

It will also further support the ongoing work of the Joint Agency Task Force.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the initiative is building on a co-ordinated approach to policing and will enable both services to tackle criminal networks who seek to exploit the border region, and deliver on their mission of keeping people safe.

And Chief Constable of the PSNI, Jon Boutcher says the strategy will enhance even further the understanding, information sharing and commitment to cooperation between PSNI and An Garda Síochána.