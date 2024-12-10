Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigating car break-ins in Letterkenny

Gardai are investigating an incident at the Cheshire Apartments in Letterkenny in which a car was broken into and the key stolen.

They are also renewing their appeal regarding a car stolen in the town at the end of last month.

At approximately 7.40 on Sunday evening last, two male youths opened a car parked outside the Cheshire Apartments, removed the key, locked the car and then left on foot up Long Lane, bringing the key with them.

One was wearing a black hoodie and grey bottoms, with his hood up. The other wore grey bottoms and a blue/black coat, again with the hood up.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai are also renewing an appeal in relation to the theft of a black Ford Mondeo, registration number ‘162 C 6166’ that was stolen from the Manderly Court carpark in Letterkenny a week ago last Thursday, November 28th. The car has not yet been located, and anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

