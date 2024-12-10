Man charged with the murder of Optum’s CEO

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the CEO of Optum’s parent company in New York last week.

United Healthcare boss Brian Thompson, a frequent visitor to the company’s Letterkenny facility, was shot dead while attending a conference in Manhattan on Wednesday.

New York prosecutors have filed the charge against Luigi Mangione after he was detained in Pennsylvania following a tip-off from a McDonald’s employee.

The state’s governor Josh Shapiro says justice will be delivered……………..